Lacey Evans Gets Grumpy When She's Not Recognized, Elias Gives Fan Private Guitar Lessons, WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | November 03, 2018

- Above, as part of Superstars for Hope, a fan from the WWE Universe received some private guitar lessons from Elias.

- This weekend's WWE Shop sale is 30% off orders over $30 and 20% off championship titles. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tomorrow at 11:59pm PT.

- In the video below, "The Lady of NXT" Lacey Evans cut a short vignette while sitting beach side at a restaurant. Evans isn't thrilled when her food arrived and berated the server for not knowing who she is.

