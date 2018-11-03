Lacey Evans Gets Grumpy When She's Not Recognized, Elias Gives Fan Private Guitar Lessons, WWE Shop

- Above, as part of Superstars for Hope, a fan from the WWE Universe received some private guitar lessons from Elias.

- In the video below, "The Lady of NXT" Lacey Evans cut a short vignette while sitting beach side at a restaurant. Evans isn't thrilled when her food arrived and berated the server for not knowing who she is.