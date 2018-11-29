Lars Sullivan On What's Next (Video), WWE Legends Celebrating Birthdays, EC3 Warns Undisputed Member

- Above is this week's WWE NXT Post-Show with Sarah Schreiber. The segment features Lars Sullivan, EC3, Mia Yim and The Mighty. Lars, who is headed to WWE's main roster soon, was asked about what's next for him.

"What's next is whatever Lars Sullivan wants. Thank you," he said.

- Dana Brooke turns 30 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler turns 69, WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund turns 76, former WWE Champion JBL turns 52 and Dutch "Zeb Colter" Mantell turns 69.

- This week's NXT episode also saw EC3 return to the ring for a win over Marcel Barthel. EC3 cut a promo and issued a warning to Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Below are comments from EC3 and video from the match: