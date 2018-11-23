Wrestling Inc.

LAX To Debut With EVOLVE, Tessa Blanchard In Australia, Who Wore The Turkey Suit On Impact? (Video)

By Kellie Haulotte | November 23, 2018

- Above is a video from Impact's 2nd Annual Eli Drake Thanksgiving Trot. Last year it was Chris Adonis who donned the turkey suit and this year it was Glenn Gilbertti (aka Disco Inferno) who had to wear the suit. After taking the pinfall, Gilbertti was pressured into putting on the turkey suit by Scarlett Bordeaux.

- EVOLVE shared on Twitter about the Impact World Tag Team Champions LAX (Santana and Ortiz) debuting in the wrestling promotion on December 15 in Queens, New York and December 16 in Deer Park, New York. It's interesting to note because WWE is lending some of its talent to work at EVOLVE shows. As noted, NXT stars Fabian Aichner (EVOLVE Champion) and Street Profits (EVOLVE Tag Team Champions) are currently working with the promotion.


See Also
Tessa Blanchard On Getting Kicked Out Of Her Home

- Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard is in Australia for a match in FWA (Future Wrestling Australia). The match is a Women's Championship triple threat against the champion, Savannah Summers, and Xena with special guest referee, Tarlee. You can see Impact's photos of the Knockouts Champion in Australia here:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Results

Most Popular

Back To Top