Liv Morgan's Bad Driving (Video), Johnny Gargano - WWE NXT Takeover Milestone, NXT UK Series Update

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan plugging their WWE Ride Along episode, which also featured Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The clip also features a Ride Along clip of Liv's bad driving.

- Two more episodes of the WWE NXT UK series will once again air this coming Wednesday, airing at 3pm ET and 4pm ET. As noted, the NXT UK Women's Title tournament will air on the episodes along with Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin and Eddie Dennis vs. Ashton Smith. PWInsider recently noted that the series will eventually get back to one episode per week once they get caught up.

- Johnny Gargano will hit a milestone of a record 11-straight Takeover events with his match against Aleister Black at WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" tomorrow night. Gargano tweeted this sneak peek at his limited edition t-shirt that will be sold at the Staples Center in Los Angeles: