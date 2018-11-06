LIVE SPOILERS ** For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Thanks to Neil Adam Mark and Ben H. for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today's tapings in Manchester, England. These will air tonight on the USA Network and we will have live coverage of that broadcast at 8pm ET.

* SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon opens the show in the ring with SmackDown General Manager Paige. Shane admits he is not the best in the world and says he did everything he did at the WWE World Cup tournament for the brand. Shane announces that The Miz and Daniel Bryan will be the joint Team Captains for the men's Team SmackDown. Bryan was originally announced but Miz interrupted and Shane changed his mind. Shane will also be on the team. Miz actually picked Shane to be on the team but Shane hesitated before agreeing. Shane also confirmed The Bar vs. The Authors of Pain for Survivor Series

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas will take place tonight

* The Usos defeated The New Day, possibly to become the Team Captains for a Survivor Series tag team match. After the match, The Usos took the mic and praised The New Day. The Usos pick The New Day to be on the tag team battle at Survivor Series

* Backstage segment with Daniel Bryan and The Miz discussing Rey Mysterio for Team SmackDown. Bryan wants him on the team but Miz says he hasn't accomplished anything since returning. If Rey can defeat Almas later tonight, Rey will make the team. They decide that the fifth member of the team will also be decided with a match tonight. Bryan and Miz will pick the participants