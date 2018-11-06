Low Attendance At WWE Tapings In England (Photos), Shinsuke Nakamura Video From Cardiff, WWE Stock

- Above is video of WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura declaring "NakAmerica Is Everywhere" during the weekend WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales. That show saw Nakamura retain his title over Rey Mysterio and Andrade "Cien" Almas in a Triple Threat.

- WWE stock was down 0.21% today, closing at $73.00 per share. Today's high was $73.85 and the low was $71.16.

- WWE had several sections of the Manchester Arena tarped off for this week's RAW and SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England. Attendance for today's SmackDown tapings was especially low with many empty seats on the hard-camera side. Below are a few crowd shots from the tapings:

@WrestlingInc could be 50% seats max only at SmackDown - entire top tier is blocked off and 45% of first tier blocked off. Box office open for walk ups pic.twitter.com/1cGXb3jMpK — Elisar Cabrera (@elicab) November 6, 2018