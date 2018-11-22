Luke Harper On His WWE Journey & Which Title He Wants, Keith Lee Vs. Lars Sullivan Update, Bellas

- As noted, The Bella Twins celebrated their 35th birthdays on Wednesday. They posted this video from their birthday celebration spa day.

- Lars Sullivan vs. Keith Lee will air on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network, according to the Network schedule. This match was taped at Thursday's NXT TV tapings in San Jose, California. Stay tuned as we will have confirmation soon on the other matches that were taped for TV in San Jose.

- Wednesday marked 6 years since Luke Harper made his WWE NXT TV debut, picking up a win over Mike Dalton. Dalton is now known as Tyler Breeze on the main roster. WWE posted video from the match on Wednesday, seen below, and Harper took to Twitter to mark the milestone. Harper noted that the last 6 years have been wonderful, fulfilling and frustrating, but the journey has just begun and his goal is still a World Heavyweight Title reign.

You can see Harper's tweet and the video below: