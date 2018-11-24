Marc Mero On Why His Wrestling Career Was 'Never What He Expected'

After becoming a well-known talent during his run with World Championship Wrestling, having three reigns as Television Champion, Johnny B. Badd left WCW and became the "Wildman" Marc Mero in WWE less than a month after losing the title to Lex Luger. Mero rescued his then-wife Sable from Triple H (then known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley), commencing a feud with the aristocrat.

Following his WWE debut, Mero was able to become a staple midcard talent similar to his status in WCW, but was able to rack up victories against big names such a Helmsley, Steve Austin, the 1-2-3 Kid and Isaac Yankem, Mero defeated Faarooq on the September 23, 1996 episode of Raw to win the Intercontinental Championship. Mero only experienced a one-month reign and was able to remain a strong name for the company in 1996. Mero experienced two more years in the company before leaving in 1999, never making an in-ring return again for the company.

Despite four championship reigns between WCW and WWE, Mero revealed during an interview with ABC News how his addictions refrained him from enjoying these career milestone moments.

"I wasn't able to deal with this adversity because of my mindset and what I was polluting my body with," said Mero. "I traveled the world, made a lot of money and met a lot of people, and lived a life that most people think would be the most incredible life to live – of dreaming big since I was a little boy, of making it in life. And then getting there and realizing it was never what I expected because of the bad choices I was making."

1995 was a very tough year for Mero. Just weeks after defeating Arn Anderson at the Uncensored pay-per-view, Mero received a call that his mother had passed away at just 58 years old. Mero felt that his life started to spiral after his mother's passing.

"As I look back on my life, they are the most joyful things I can remember," said Mero. "How much she loved me, and [was] so proud of me and to think that I didn't accept that or want to enjoy those moments."

Selling drugs, losing friends, and nearly dying of overdose three times, Mero hit a rock-bottom moment that changed his life.

"It was a day where I felt there was nothing left," said Mero. "I had it all, and now I have nothing. 'I'm all alone.'"

Now being sober for 15 years, Mero spends his time as a motivational speaker, sharing his story with many assemblies across the nation. His "Think Poz" campaign, geared toward going to schools and speaking to students about overdosing and making bad decisions, shows the listeners that they are not alone in their struggles. "My joy comes from helping other people," said Mero. "There is just no greater joy."

Source: ABC News