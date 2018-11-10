Maria Kanellis Talks Relationship With The Bella Twins, If She's Interested In Wrestling, 205 Live

During a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday, Maria Kanellis answered questions on her relationship with The Bella Twins, her return to the ring at WWE Evolution, if she's interested in wrestling more, her current run in WWE, and more. Below are some of the highlights:

Don't know what you are talking about. I work for WWE now. Past is prolong. I'm on chapter 14 years. Me and the Twins talk babies now. Love me some twin magic. But that Jimmy Fallon thing was freaky.????? https://t.co/wJxfUfQXDF — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

While watching Brie and Nikki Bella on Raw in July 2013, Maria Kanellis claimed in a since-deleted tweet that they blocked her from returning to WWE earlier that year.



I was offered a @wwe contract and the Bellas made sure I didn't get it. I'm not bitter. I just don't like people that mess with my career.

— Maria Kanellis (@MariaLKanellis) July 9, 2013

If the right opportunity comes along. Why not? Freddie needs to see me. This world is too crazy for me not to fight. https://t.co/M1NzaeVgcR — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Sure, I'll take that Wrestlemania main event check. I used to hate wrestling because I was paid less to do the same work. Now, we have the opportunity. I'm not afraid to work and be rewarded so bring it on. https://t.co/jdkrrguANj — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

I was so calm. It was weird. I've never been that relaxed in the ring. Freddie was watching and I did not want her to be nervous. So I did my job. https://t.co/Xei76Z1HBW — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Hahaha... all I could think about was the birth of my daughter. https://t.co/P6ZBxF4Mm1 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

So much. It's funny how people can't see the opportunities we have. We have everything we want in front of us. It's a marathon not a sprint. @TheRock @JohnCena @mikethemiz https://t.co/iH0JpN32tY — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Relax. Be nicer. And stop saying your fat. https://t.co/hJkO6AUHEf — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018

Hahaha... I belong in WWE, now. The first time I was too young and dumb. But, all my Indy boys and girls helped me grow up and now I'm fearless. I stand on the shoulders of greater men and women. With Honor, an impact, and the kings of pro wrestling. https://t.co/nJhVynKFmT — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 10, 2018