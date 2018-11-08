Mark Henry Believes Drew McIntyre Will Be A WWE World Champion Soon

When Roman Reigns announced he was fighting leukemia once again, a major shift in programming was made. Some stars were getting the spotlight while others had creative change their storylines. One person who is being pushed to ultimately take Roman's spot is Drew McIntyre.

Once heralded "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon himself, McIntyre started off strong. In his last few years with WWE, however, things didn't go as planned. After a long run in 3MB, Drew was let go by the company. He ended up thriving in the independent scene, doing enough for WWE to bring him back in 2017. Since coming back up to the main roster, he has opened up some eyes in and out of the company.

One person who is impressed by Drew is Mark Henry. Speaking with Dave LaGreca on Busted Open Radio, Henry believes what McIntyre is doing will lead to great things in his WWE career.

"Drew is grabbing the business by the reigns and he's doing things a lot of the young people aren't doing," Mark stated. "That is why he is in the conversation we are talking about: Where is he going to be in the next year or two? I think that he will be champion.

"Before next year is over, Drew McIntyre will be world champion."

Drew McIntyre will be co-captaining a 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team match for the RAW side against SmackDown Live. His other captain will be Dolph Ziggler.

"I think Drew can be the face of the company."@davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry agree: The sky's the limit for @DMcIntyreWWE and his potential in #WWE #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/59AKJS8FP4 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 6, 2018

