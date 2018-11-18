Mark Henry Praises WWE NXT Star (Photo), The Undertaker Pie Video, "Takeover: War Games II" Visitors

- WWE posted this video of the Pies Are Awesome brand creating a portrait pie for The Undertaker. You can see more of PAA's work, known as pie-traits, at PiesAreAwesome.com.

- Former World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was backstage for last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event, just hours after his bloody incident with Nick Gage at the LA Confidential indie event. Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper Ice Cube, was also in attendance.

- NXT Superstar Keith Lee met WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry while backstage at last night's Takeover event in Los Angeles. Lee tweeted the following on meeting The World's Strongest Man and Henry responded, calling Keith one of the best talents in the business:

It took a long time...but I finally got to tell him what his words meant to me years ago.#WWENXTTakeoverWargames #WorldsStrongestMan #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/Eo8vD7BPaZ — Patient Lee, Excited Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 18, 2018