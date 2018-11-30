Matt Hardy Continues To Make His Case For WWE RAW GM Role, Hardy Heading To India, Big E Appearance

- Matt Hardy will be doing promotional work in India next week in Mumbai and Chennai from December 4-7. In the video above, Matt Hardy welcomes "all of the delightful beings of Mumbai and Chennai" ahead of the tour.

- Big E will be appearing at the DXL store in Austin, TX located at 10515 N Mopac Expy this Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Through the end of the day at WWEShop.com, you can take 40% off t-shirts and 20% off championship titles, plus receive $5 standard U.S. shipping. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- In more Matt Hardy news, The Broken One has been making his case on Twitter to become General Manager of RAW. Hardy tweeted that the "DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power" and that "Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that's Matt Hardy." Bray Wyatt endorsed his message, as seen below:

These DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power on #RAW.



This brand needs an EXTREME double dose of #WOKEN Mattitude.. Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that's Matt Hardy. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018

You would make an absolutely divine, stupendous GM my compeer.



My vote all the way! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 27, 2018