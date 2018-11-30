Wrestling Inc.

Matt Hardy Continues To Make His Case For WWE RAW GM Role, Hardy Heading To India, Big E Appearance

By Raj Giri | November 30, 2018

- Matt Hardy will be doing promotional work in India next week in Mumbai and Chennai from December 4-7. In the video above, Matt Hardy welcomes "all of the delightful beings of Mumbai and Chennai" ahead of the tour.

- Big E will be appearing at the DXL store in Austin, TX located at 10515 N Mopac Expy this Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- In more Matt Hardy news, The Broken One has been making his case on Twitter to become General Manager of RAW. Hardy tweeted that the "DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power" and that "Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that's Matt Hardy." Bray Wyatt endorsed his message, as seen below:




