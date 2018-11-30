Matt Hardy Continues To Make His Case For WWE RAW GM Role, Hardy Heading To India, Big E Appearance

- Matt Hardy will be doing promotional work in India next week in Mumbai and Chennai from December 4-7. In the video above, Matt Hardy welcomes "all of the delightful beings of Mumbai and Chennai" ahead of the tour.
- Big E will be appearing at the DXL store in Austin, TX located at 10515 N Mopac Expy this Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Through the end of the day at WWEShop.com, you can take 40% off t-shirts and 20% off championship titles, plus receive $5 standard U.S. shipping. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.
- In more Matt Hardy news, The Broken One has been making his case on Twitter to become General Manager of RAW. Hardy tweeted that the "DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power" and that "Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that's Matt Hardy." Bray Wyatt endorsed his message, as seen below:
These DASTARDLY GMs are abusing their positions & power on #RAW.— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018
This brand needs an EXTREME double dose of #WOKEN Mattitude.. Only 1 man can fix a #BROKEN #RAW.. and that's Matt Hardy.
You would make an absolutely divine, stupendous GM my compeer.— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 27, 2018
My vote all the way!
[VIDEO] GIMME AN OL' RE-TWEET if you think I'm the most WONDERFUL #RAW GM that @WWE could EVAH have! https://t.co/eOzBLxw6tw— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 30, 2018