Matt Jackson Responds To Rumors, Live Flip Gordon Interview Today, The Godfather At ESW, MLW News

- We will have a live exclusive interview with ROH's Flip Gordon this afternoon at 5pm ET, which you can watch in the video above. You can submit live questions for Flip in the YouTube chat room by clicking here.

- The Chris Jericho cruise returned to land on Wednesday. Wrestling Inc. reader Melissa Ramos had breakfast with Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks on the cruise and asked him about the rumors of starting a new wrestling company. Jackson said the stories that are out there are not true. He said that someone took a nugget of information that was out there (Tony Khan follows The Bucks, Jericho, etc.) and blew that up into a story that is just not there.

- MLW today announced Teddy Hart vs. Jason Cade for MLW FIGHTLAND next Thursday, November 8th, in Chicago at Cicero Stadium. Tickets are on sale now starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

- ESW will return to the Frontier Fire Hall in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Saturday, November 24th for their biggest event of the year, Wrestlebash. The event will feature an appearance by The Godfather. Also at the event, former WWE Tag Team Champions The Spirit Squad will challenge ESW Tag Team Champions Game Over. General admission tickets are available for $15 and increase $5 on the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bell time at 6 p.m. Wrestlebash will be broadcast over live streaming service Twitch, with select matches being recorded exclusively for Powerslam.TV. In addition to The Godfather and The Spirit Squad, Kongo Kong, ROH star Rhett Titus, Kevin Blackwood, Brandon Thurston, Daniel Garcia and Sean Carr will all be in action, while ESW Heavyweight Champion Pepper Parks will face Combat Zone Wrestling star Rickey Shane Page. You can get more information at eswwrestling.com.

- Speaking of The Godfather, you can attend The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party on Sunday, November 18 at Duffy's Tavern and Grille. The event is hosted by Duffy's Tavern and Grille and Wrestling INC. You can get more information below, or purchase tickets here.