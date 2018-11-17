Matt Riddle Leads Workout (Photos, Video), Top Japanese Legends Set For US Events, Ask The WWE PC

- Above is the latest episode of Ask The WWE Performance Center, with WWE NXT Superstars giving their picks for War Games fantasy teams. The video features EC3, Denzel Dejournette, Tegan Nox, Eric Bugenhagen, Lacey Lane, Stacey Ervin Jr., NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Brennan Williams.

- Two Japanese wrestling legends have been announced for upcoming events in the United States - Atsushi Onita and The Great Muta.

Onita will return to Combat Zone Wrestling for their 2018 CZW Cage of Death show, which takes place on Sunday, December 9 at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Muta has been announced for House of Glory Wrestling's Culture Clash 19 show during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City, scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019 at Club Amazura in Queens.

- Matt Riddle led a workout with the Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Friday in Los Angeles. The session took place at the training facilities of the NHL's LA Kings. Below are a few photos from the event with comments from Riddle. You can scroll the Instagram embed to see more photos.