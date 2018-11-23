Wrestling Inc.

Matt Riddle On Second WWE PC "Arrival" Episode, Marine Picks Up Tab For WWE Announcer, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | November 23, 2018

- Above is the second episode of the "Arrival" series from the WWE Performance Center, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle.

- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $62.60 per share. Today's high was $63.70 and the low was $62.45.

- Corey Graves took to Twitter today to share a cool story about a Marine picking up his lunch tab. Graves wrote the following:


