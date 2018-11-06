Mike Kanellis On WWE 205 Live, More On The Paige - Lana Total Divas Drama (Videos), WWE - Be A Star

- We've noted how this week's Total Divas episode will feature drama between Paige and Lana while the crew parties in Lake Tahoe. Above and below are more preview clips for the episode, with The Bella Twins planning to bring Paige & Lana together, and Lana stealing the room that belonged to Paige and Nia Jax.
- WWE taped the following today in Manchester, England to air on Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:
* Kalisto and Lince Dorado vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis
* Lio Rush vs. a local enhancement talent
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mark Andrews in a non-title match
- Ember Moon and Dana Brooke hosted a "Be A Star" anti-bullying rally with Manchester United earlier today in England. Below are photos from the event:
