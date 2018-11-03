MLW Fusion Recap (11/2): The Hart Foundation Headline, Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer Vs. Brody King

Recap of Tom Lawlor taking on Shane Strickland. It was a brutal affair that included interference from MLW heavyweight champion Low Ki, but ended with Lawlor submitting Strickland with a rear-naked choke.

Cut to media day in Chicago where Sami Callihan attacked Lawlor during a confrontation with Low Ki with the aid of a baseball bat. Low Ki would talk trash during the assault.

MLW Fusion intro.

Tony Schiavone and Matt Striker welcome us to the show. They hype up the evening's card, including Tommy Dreamer versus Brody King, and the Hart Foundation against Rich Swann, ACH, and a debuting Marko Stunt.

Konnan is on his way to the ring with a microphone. He greets the New York crowd and informs them that Pentagon and Fenix are not in attendance because of Salina de la Renta. This brings Salina out, who asks Konnan if Pentagon and Fenix are enjoying their trip back to Mexico thanks to ICE. (Eeek. Crowd boos.) She says that's what they get for having a Konnan as their promoter.

Konnan talks trash to Ricky Martinez, who gets in Konnan's face. Salina asks if she wants to see him fight...and if so he better have somebody. Konnan reveals that he does have an opponent for Ricky...Puma King!

Puma King versus Ricky Martinez

Puma with a series of quick shoulder blocks to open things up. He knocks Ricky to the outside then uses the ropes to hit Ricky with a springboard dive attack. Back in the ring Puma lands a flying crossbody from the top with an early cover. Ricky kicks out easily. Irish Whip into the ropes and Salina grabs Puma's foot. Ricky takes advantage kicking the ropes, and slamming Puma's head off the mat several times.

Puma fires back with a pop up facebuster followed by a superkick. As he plays to the crowd Ricky lands a lungblower from behind. Both men trade strikes...middle rope frankensteiner from Ricky. He charges Puma in the corner but Puma dodges. He climbs to the top but Ricky kicks out his leg and ties him up in the tree-of-woe. Ricky climbs the ropes that Puma is on...but Puma takes Ricky down with a headscissors. Puma goes to the top and destroys Ricky with a missile dropkick. Pinfall attempt but Ricky kicks out again.

Ricky bounces back and surprises Puma with a top rope codebreaker...Puma kicks out! Ricky puts Puma on the top rope for a superplex but Puma counters with a pop-up powerbomb off the top! Puma rolls Ricky up...that's it!

Puma King wins by pinfall.

Striker tells us that the big six-man tag will be the evening's main event. Schiavone says that Tom Lawlor is in the building for an interview, and that Tommy Dreamer and Brody King will be next.

Backstage Tommy Dreamer cuts a promo. He says that every morning he wakes up he is reminded of all the pain he went through to earn the moniker hardcore legend. He tells Brody he's been wrestling for 29 years, and that if Brody wants to know what it means to take violence to the extreme...he'll show him.

Schiavone announces Daga versus Low Ki for next week...with the MLW heavyweight championship on the line. Also next week...MJF defends the middleweight championship in a triple-threat against Jimmy Yuta and Jason Cade.

Jason Cade cuts a promo, asking why he's in a matchup with Jimmy Yuta when he's beaten Yuta in the past...yet he gets a title shot?

Jimmy Yuta says that next week he will prove all his critics wrong when he walks out of New York as the middleweight champion.

MJF calls both of his competitors a joke, and plans on exploiting the rivalry between Yuta and Cade, and pinning both of them after they beat each other to a pulp.

Brody King is on his way to the ring for our second matchup of the evening...Tommy Dreamer comes out second...and it's on.

Tommy Dreamer versus Brody King

Tie-up. Nothing. Second tie-up and Brody lands an elbow and shoulder block in succession. Tommy comes back with a crossbody, and starts chopping Brody down with jabs. Brody dodges the Dream elbow and hits Tommy with a backdrop. Suicide dive attempt from Brody but Tommy cuts him off with a big right hand. On the outside Tommy spits water in Brody's face, but Brody drops Tommy right on the guardrail.

Back in the ring Brody stomps Tommy into the mat. Chops in the corner from Brody, but Tommy fires back with open palm strikes of his own. Lariat from Brody with a cover...Tommy grabs the ropes. Neck-wrench from Brody and he's in full control.

Tommy attempts a comeback but Brody slows him down with an elbow, and follows up with a senton. Reverse chinlock and powerslam from Brody. He goes for a middle-rope moonsault but Tommy moves. Both men are down. Tommy lands a big boot. Tommy and Brody trade strikes in the center of the ring. Big stiff forearms from Tommy but Brody comes back with forearms of his own. Cutter from Tommy with a pinfall attempt....Brody just kicks out. Brody dodges a firemans carry attempt, Tommy dodges one as well...bossman slam off an irish whip from Brody. Cover but Tommy kicks out. Brody gets in the face of the referee. Tommy takes advantage and hits his signature DDT! Brody gets his foot on the ropes!

Tommy slides to the outside frustrated that his finisher didn't win him the match. He grabs a cheese grater from under the ring. He goes to attack Brody but Brody low-blows him! Referee didn't see it. Spike piledriver from Brody...and that'll do it.

Brody King wins by pinfall.

We go to break.

Footage of Sami Callihan's attack on Tom Lawlor during media day in Chicago.

Kaci Lennox is backstage with Tom Lawlor. Kaci asks how Tom feels after Sami's sneaky assault. Lawlor calls Low Ki a coward for calling in Sami, and that he only did it because Low Ki is worried because he's going to take that belt. Lawlor then calls out Sami Callihan, and says that Sami will be his first little treasure on his path to becoming champion.

Tom Lawlor and Sami Callihan are confirmed for Chicago...in a Chicago Street fight. Also happening at MLW Chicago: Lucha Bros defending the tag titles against LA Park & El Hido de LA Park, PCO versus Brody King, and Shane Strickland getting his heavyweight title rematch against Low Ki.

Main event is next!

Promo package for Rush, who debuts in Chicago on November 8th.

Video from Sami Callihan. He calls Tom Lawlor stupid for talking trash, and says that anyone he sets his sights on in MLW gets destroyed. Callihan claims that he will end Lawlor at MLW Fightland in Chicago.

Team Rich Swann is out first! Hart Foundation (Davey Boy Smith, Teddy Hart, and Brian Pillman Jr.) second.

Hart Foundation versus Rich Swann, ACH, & Marko Stunt

ACH and Pillman start out. Tie-up. Both trade waist-locks. Nice sequence of chain wrestling. Pillman takes early advantage with a series of strikes. ACH reverse a back body drop and hits multiple chops and a standing dropkick. They both tag out.

Swann and Teddy are in now. Teddy takes him down with a crossface. Swann shows off his athleticism with multiple kip-ups, before hitting a dropkick of his own. Teddy comes back with a rebound powerslam. Powerbomb lungblower from Teddy and Rich tags out.

Marko comes in and uses Swann to hit Teddy with a lungblower. Another one! Davey Boy tags in. Marko tries to powerslam him but Davey picks him up in the torture rack. He throws Marko into Swann and ACH and knocks them all down with a huge dropkick sending them all to the outside. Teddy Hart climbs the turnbuckle and takes out team Swann with a gorgeous moonsault.

Davey gorilla presses Marko off the apron and lights up his chest with open handed slaps on the outside. Back in the ring Davey takes marko out with a huge powerslam. Make that two huge powerslams. Overheady belly to belly from Davey Boy. Teddy is in the ring, picks Marko up, and with Davey's assistance...Canadian Destroyer! Asai Moonsault from Teddy off the ropes onto Marko!

Hart Foundation is having their way with Marko. Teddy decimates Marko with a full nelson suplex. Pillman tags in and lays into Marko with stiff knees and a Michinoku driver. Marko counters a suplex and tags in ACH. ACH goes right at Pillman with a basement dropkick and a standing double-stomp to the back of Pillman's head/neck. Pillman gets ACH to the apron and Pillman hits the Jericho springboard dropkick. Teddy tags in and he and Pillman wear ACH down with multiple chops. ACH hits both men with standing big boots and tags Rich Swann in!

Swann nails Davey on the apron and takes out both Pillman and Teddy with a springboard double-cutter. That sends the Hart Foundation to the outside. Suicide plancha's from Swann and ACH...Marko goes for a springboard moonsault but Davey catches him and slams him off the ringpost. Superkick from Swann to Davey!

Back in the ring Swann lands a huge frog-spash on Pillman with a cover...he kicks out. Shining wizard from Pillman to Swann...jumping DDT from Teddy to ACH...Davey puts Marko on his shoulders as Teddy climbs...CANADIAN DESTROYER FROM THE TOP ROPE. (HOLY WOW WOW.) Swann breaks up the cover and nails Teddy with a frankensteiner and a 450 from the middle rope! Pillman breaks up that cover! Davey attacks Swann and goes to powebomb him...Teddy climbs again...powerbomb blockbuster combo...that does it.

The Hart Foundation wins by pinfall.

Hart Foundation celebrates in the ring...ACH and Swann carry out an unconscious Marko Stunt.

That's the show friends.