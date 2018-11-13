Mojo Rawley Talks His Lack Of Success So Far On WWE Main Roster

A former football player, the pro wrestling ring has become Mojo Rawley's current home. The WWE star had the opportunity to speak to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast.

While not as seasoned as regular stars, Mojo is learning new things about the sport every day. He believes he is progressing, while appreciating the little things about the business.

"I have a long way to go. I have a lot of catching up to do with where I want to be, but even despite all of that I am still happy to be here and still love what I do," Mojo stated. "I am very happy to be able to run down that ramp and to come out of the curtain and perform in front of a global syndicate; to be able to see the expression on children's faces you have heard all of that, but that's kind of how it is for me. It is a little less about the titles, and more about making the impression on people watching. Making an impact behind the scenes with 'Be-A-Star' and 'Make-A-Wish,' how cool is it to do those things? In football you are wearing a helmet, they don't see your faces. Very few personalities stand out outside of your pads, here we all do."

When he first started in WWE, Mojo was the guy who was always getting hyped. Now he's more serious about what he wants in the ring. Just like football, there is a lot he needs to ingest in order to be successful. When it comes to life, the pro wrestling world can be unpredictable.

"It's a little harder here to be in control of your situation. I am not using that as a cop out at all because when I look around and look for someone to blame as to why I have not achieved more than I have I only look at myself," Rawley continued. "I don't make excuses. I am not one of these guys that looks to the locker room and points fingers. That has never been my MO. Hanging in there and becoming a smarter entertainer rather than opposed to maybe one that just hangs his hat on work ethic. Using my brain rather than my body a little more. I do all of this hard training, well maybe I need to sit back and evaluate myself from a mental standpoint. I watch a lot of tape. Anytime I have a match on TV, I watch it back, 10-20 times alone. Let alone the rest of the week. I am nit picking everything I can.

"It is coming together. I feel like we are making some strides; I can see it in my work, and I think good things are on the horizon," Mojo continued. "You work your a** off praying for those opportunities because you only might get one; when you get that opportunity you don't know when it is going to come. The day before you may think you won't be on the next day, or before the show starts there is your opportunity, and are you going to make an excuse as to whether you weren't prepared?"

While he hasn't been used on WWE programming as frequently as he would like, Mojo is making any opportunity count. During the podcast he also discussed his life before pro wrestling and the journey that brought him to the squared circle.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.