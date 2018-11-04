Moose Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits, Hating Serious Wrestling (Video)

Impact Wrestling performer Moose has seen a resurgence of sorts on Impact programming, with him donning outlandish outfits on TV. The former Impact Grand Champion is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Eddie Edwards, and the performer has appeared on television wearing several unconventional attires.

Moose recently joined Alicia Atout and Anthony Carelli on Behind the Lights to talk about the transformation in his character, and opened up about wearing quirky outfits on Impact programming.

"So what I do when I find my outfits, I browse on Amazon", said Moose. "Like when I'm bored I go on Amazon and just start shopping. I was browsing on Amazon, and I don't know, I was deep in browsing when I came across this kung-fu section, and it just hit me. I was like, 'I have to wear this on TV'.

"My roommate, one of my best friends Trevor, wrestling name is Ricochet, he's actually going out as a cowboy. And I saw the outfit he had, and the first thing that popped in my head was, 'I'm wearing that on TV'."

Moose then talked about being a fan of Anthony when he performed as Santino Marella on WWE programming, and revealed that he hates serious wrestling.

"I was a mark because you was (sic) one of my… like something about me, I hate serious wrestling. I cannot stand serious wrestling because everybody does it. So I try to find what's more entertaining, and you was my favourite wrestler. So I remember the first time I met you, I was kind of like marking out a little bit like, 'Oh my God! That's Santino Marella!' Because that's the kind of sh*t I love watching, the comedy aspect of it."

