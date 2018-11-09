MYC Star Returning To WWE In 2019?, Mandy Rose Wants On Team SmackDown, NXT - League Of Legends

- In the video above, League of Legends professional Tyler1 is training NXT wrestlers Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Shayna Blaszler, and Johnny Garango for their upcoming game against WWE stars, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, Seth Rollins, and League of Legends professional, Imaqtpie. The upcoming competition will be shown on UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel later this month.

- Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura wants to return to WWE in 2019, according to Yahoo! Sports. Satomura, who was defeated by Toni Storm in the semifinals, was recently shown in the crowd at WWE Evolution. In the Yahoo! Sports article, she shared this about the WWE and working in Japan:

"The scale and level are completely different," Satomura said. "The fans are so noisy, I want to stand in that ring. I feel strongly that I cannot just stay in Japan."

- Mandy Rose recently shared on her Twitter that she deserves to be on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Team SmackDown already has Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, and Asuka with Charlotte currently as a unknown member. Rose conceitedly said this about why she should be on the team with the other SmackDown Superstars:

"I look so good," Rose proclaimed. "I so deserve to be on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. I mean come on and look at me."

