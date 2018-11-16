New Team Coming To Impact, Scarlett Bordeaux, Jordynne Grace Vs. Katarina, Eli Drake

- The above video is a sneak peek about Scarlett Bordeaux using her butt as a weapon, yes, you heard that right. The match featured Eli Drake and KC Spinelli vs. Stone Rockwell and Bordeaux at BCW 25th Anniversary. As noted, Bordeaux's AAA video is currently #1 all-time for their promotion with 10 million viewers. For those who haven't seen it, you can watch it below:

- There's a new team coming to Impact in two weeks. The Rascalz are made up of Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz. Xavier won last year's Super X Cup. You can watch their promo (which is very reminiscent of That 70's Show) from Impact's Twitter:

- In two weeks, Jordynne Grace will be taking on Katarina in a rematch (Grace was victorious in their first encounter). Grace signed a two-year deal with Impact last month. Below is Grace challenging Katarina to their rematch.

- Next week will be Impact's Thanksgiving episode featuring Eli Drake's Gravy Train Trot for the second year. Each year someone wears a turkey suit on Impact's Thanksgiving episode, last year Chris Adonis wore the festive suit.