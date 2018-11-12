WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar Returns, Survivor Series Go-Home, Stephanie McMahon, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the final red brand hype for WWE Survivor Series.

No matches have been announced for tonight but the show will feature the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will return to address the WWE World Cup controversy and Alexa Bliss will announce the women's Team RAW members for Survivor Series.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Stephanie McMahon is back

* The Beast brings his Universal Championship to Raw

* Alexa Bliss' Survivor Series squad revealed

* Can Baron Corbin evade Braun Strowman?

* Who will round out the Raw Men's Survivor Series Team?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.