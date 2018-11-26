News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Title Match, Seth Rollins Issues Open Challenge, Ronda Rousey - Nia Jax

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the road to TLC continues.

Tonight's RAW will feature an Open Challenge from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins plus Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor and Elias vs. Bobby Lashley . There will also be a title match with RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defending against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Rollins to issue an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw

* Braun Strowman out of action; Corbin to battle Bálor on Raw

* "The Facebreaker" awaits The Baddest Woman on the Planet

* Roode & Gable get their Raw Tag Team Title opportunity vs. AOP

* Elias walks into a showdown with "The All Mighty"

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.