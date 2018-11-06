News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - Live Spoilers, Survivor Series Announcement, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live tapings and WWE Mixed Match Challenge will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Remember to join us today at around 2:45pm ET for live spoilers from England.

SmackDown will feature Survivor Series announcements from SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Paige. WWE Champion AJ Styles will address WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch addresses RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Tonight's 205 Live tapings will feature a non-title match between Mark Andrews and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Tonight's MMC episode will feature Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley plus Naomi and Jimmy Uso vs. Carmella and R-Truth.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* How will Shane McMahon & Paige respond to Raw's Survivor Series bombshells?

* Will Becky Lynch respond to Ronda Rousey?

* How will Shane McMahon's WWE World Cup victory effect Team Blue?

* Is AJ Styles ready for Brock Lesnar?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live spoiler coverage at around 2:45pm ET. We will also have live broadcast coverage at 8pm ET.