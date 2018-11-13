News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - Survivor Series Hype, Teams To Be Finalized, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri with the final hype for Survivor Series.

No matches have been announced for tonight's SmackDown but we should get the finalized line-ups for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will feature Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander. MMC will feature battles of undefeated teams - Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James, The Miz and Asuka vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* How will Raw react to Becky Lynch's invasion?

* Can the Men's Survivor Series team get on the same page?

* Will Charlotte Flair captain the women's team this Sunday?

* Who will join The Usos & The New Day at Survivor Series?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.