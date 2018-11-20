News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - Daniel Bryan To Speak, Thanksgiving Match, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with fallout from Survivor Series.

WWE has announced that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will address his recent heel turn on tonight's show. There will also be a Thanksgiving Feast Fight with The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar and Big Show.

No matches have been announced for this week's 205 Live but tonight's MMC episode will feature Lana and Rusev vs. Carmella and R-Truth plus Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Daniel Bryan to explain his controversial actions

* How will Team Blue respond to being swept?

* What's gotten into Charlotte Flair?

* The New Day to clash with The Bar & Big Show in first ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight

* Can Shinsuke Nakamura bounce back from his loss to Seth Rollins?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.