WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live Previews: Becky Lynch And AJ Styles Return, MMC Playoffs, Jeff Hardy

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SmackDown will feature the TV returns of AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus Jeff Hardy celebrating his 20th anniversary with WWE. No matches have been announced but we will keep you updated.

Tonight's MMC episode will feature the beginning of the MMC Playoffs. Matches confirmed are Ember Moon and Curt Hawkins vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, and Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. The 205 Live tapings will feature Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles responds to Daniel Bryan's shocking actions tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch returns

* Jeff Hardy celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.