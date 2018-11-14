Nia Jax Responds To Injuring Becky Lynch On WWE RAW

As noted, Nia Jax hit SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch with a hard shot during the brawl on last Monday's RAW, which you can watch in the video above. Lynch suffered a concussion and a broken nose, which forced her to be pulled from her match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at The Survivor Series this Sunday. Charlotte Flair will now face Rousey at the event.

Jax has received some backlash on social media for the injury to Lynch, with fans bringing up prior incidents with stars such as Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Jax brushed off the criticism, tweeting, "Hey...we don't deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels?"

Jax is scheduled to compete in the 5-on-5 Survivor Series Women's match this Sunday on the RAW side, teaming with with Mickie James, Tamina, Natalya and Ruby Riott. They will face Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka and an opponent to be named. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover this Saturday and WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

bob sagot contributed to this article.