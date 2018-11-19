Nia Jax's Survivor Series Boos, Shane McMahon Reacts To RAW Clean Sweep, Charlotte Post-SS Comments

- A correspondent in attendance at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view noted that the boos for Nia Jax were some of the loudest they have heard in 12 years of regularly attending WWE events on the West Coast. As noted, Jax won the women's match for Team RAW as the Sole Survivor.

Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton talking to Team Captain Alexa Bliss, Tamina Snuka and Jax. It looks like Jax and Bliss are back on the same page now. Regarding Jax pushing teammate Sasha Banks off the top rope during the match, Bliss said Banks was a threat as she threatened them all before the match on the Kickoff, but Bliss needed her because they were 30 minutes from the pay-per-view beginning. Bliss went on and took full credit for the win but Jax wasn't agreeing.

- Charlotte Flair was one of the hot topics coming out of Survivor Series as she attacked RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick during their match, forcing the disqualification loss. Flair then snapped and destroyed Rousey after the match. Flair received more cheers than boos, but the crowd ended up booing Rousey after the took the brutal beatdown. Flair tweeted the following after the match:

Boo the woo?



Screw. You. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 19, 2018

- Team RAW ended up winning all 6 matches on the Survivor Series pay-per-view this year. Team SmackDown won the Kickoff match but WWE is not counting that win in the official count as they are pushing a clean sweep for the red brand. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin tweeted the following after the show:

Cheaters never prosper



That's a clean sweep for Raw!#Raw #SurvivorSeries — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 19, 2018