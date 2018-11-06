Wrestling Inc.

Nikki Cross Makes WWE SmackDown TV Debut (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | November 06, 2018

WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her SmackDown TV debut on tonight's episode from Manchester, England.

Cross answered an Open Challenge from SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch but went on to lose the non-title match. Cross came out with SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe but there's no word yet on if this was her permanent call-up.

Below are photos and videos from Cross vs. Lynch:










Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Results

Most Popular

Back To Top