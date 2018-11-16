When WWE has a big event and they want to get the crowd hyped, they always know that they can call upon Nita Strauss.

The rock musician was first introduced to the WWE Universe when she performed Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance theme at WrestleMania 34. She then followed that up by performing alongside Lzzy Hale to kick off WWE Evolution.

There's another big WWE event on the horizon and that is NXT TakeOver: WarGames which takes place the night before Survivor Series. Strauss was asked if we could possibly see her at that event when she talked to Nick Hausman on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'll tell you one thing, I will be at WarGames," revealed Strauss. "Whether or not I'll be doing anything besides spectating and watching and cheering and getting super loud, that I could not tell you."

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will take place this Saturday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles while Strauss' tour doesn't start until the 19th. Strauss also just happens to be an LA girl so the stars are aligning, but she wouldn't commit to anything more than being at the event.

"[WarGames] is in LA where I'm from, so I'll definitely be there," said Strauss.

Just one day before WarGames, Strauss' album Controlled Chaos will be released. You can pre-order the album on iTunes, Google Play or her website, NitaStrauss.com.

