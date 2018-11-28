NJPW Adds Former Indie Wrestler To English Commentary Team In December

In what could be a trial run for a permanent role, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that a new face will be added to their English commentary team in December. Longtime independent wrestler Excalibur will be providing commentary for the company on NJPW World on December 6, 7 and 9th. He will be joining Kevin Kelly in the booth.

Excalibur took to Twitter to share the news.

It's been a longtime dream of mine to commentate for @njpw1972 @njpwglobal, and I'm super excited to be joining the booth-shaped booth with @realkevinkelly for the last three nights of #njpwwtl.



Thanks to everyone for the support! Unless you don't, then you can go to hell. pic.twitter.com/PBX7okcbs6 — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) November 28, 2018

Considered an original member and one of the owners of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Excalibur is a former PWG Tag Team Champion. Before he retired in the early 2000's, Excalibur also wrestled for Ring of Honor and Combat Zone Wrestling. His current role with the company is "Liaison to the Board of Directors", while also providing commentary for their matches. Fans recently heard his voice as one of the broadcasters on the "All In" show this past September.

The U.S. commentary team for NJPW consists of Don Callis and Kelly. Depending on how Excalibur does on this trial run, we may be seeing more of him down the line.