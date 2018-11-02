NJPW Power Struggle Final Card For Tomorrow's Show, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW Power Struggle will take place tomorrow in Osaka, Japan featuring IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against Los Ingobernables de Japon member, EVIL.

Be sure to join our live coverage beginning early Saturday at 4am ET / 1am PT! Below is the final card for the event:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Sho and Yoh (Super Jr. Tag League Finals)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada and Beretta vs. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale

* KUSHIDA, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe vs. Robbie Eagles, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* Soberano Jr., Volador Jr., Tiger Mask, and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Toa Henare, ACH, Chris Sabin, and Ryusuke Taguchi

You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up).