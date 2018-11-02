NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage: Chris Jericho Takes On EVIL, Super Jr. Tag League Finals

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW Power Struggle, which will begin early Saturday at 4am ET / 1am PT. You can watch live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).

Below is the full card:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Sho and Yoh (Super Jr. Tag League Finals)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada and Beretta vs. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale

* KUSHIDA, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe vs. Robbie Eagles, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* Soberano Jr., Volador Jr., Tiger Mask, and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Toa Henare, ACH, Chris Sabin, and Ryusuke Taguchi