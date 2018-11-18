NJPW World Tag League Results (11/18): EVIL And SANADA Vs. Michael Elgin And Jeff Cobb

Day two of NJPW World Tag League was in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall with EVIL and SANADA defeating Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Tomoaki Honma and Ren Narita

* Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Toa Henare, and Togi Makabe defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ayato Yoshida

* Kota Ibushi, Hangman Page, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Beretta, Chuckie T, and Hirooki Goto

* Kazuchika Okada and Roppongi 3K defeated Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer defeated Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka (WTL Match)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (WTL Match)

* EVIL and SANADA defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb (WTL Match)

Standings

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 2pts. (1-0)

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 2pts. (1-0)

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2pts. (1-0)

* Chuckie T & Trent: 2pts. (1-0)

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 2pts. (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 2pts. (1-0)

* EVIL & SANADA: 2pts. (1-0)

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 0pts. (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 0pts. (0-1)

* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 0pts. (0-1)

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 0pts. (0-1)

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0pts. (0-1)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 0pts. (0-1)

* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 0pts. (0-1)

The third WTL event will be on Nov. 21 at the Shibata-shi Culture Center in Niigata. The WTL matches for that event are:

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Taichi and Zack Zabre Jr.

* SANADA and EVIL vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page