NJPW World Tag League Results (11/24): Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano Vs. Killer Elite Squad

NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today in Saitama with with Sho, Yoh, Chuckie T, Beretta, and Kazuchika Okada defeating Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura ended in a time limit draw

* Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin defeated Shota Umino and Manabu Nakanishi

* Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka defeated Ayato Yoshida and Yuji Nagata

* Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare, and Togie Makabe defeated Ren Narita, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson

* Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (WTL Match)

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga (WTL Match)

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. (WTL Match)

* Sho, Yoh, Chuckie T, Beretta, and Kazuchika Okada defeating Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito

Standings

* Chuckie T & Beretta: 6 pts.

* EVIL & SANADA: 6 pts.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 4 pts.

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 4 pts.

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 4 pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 4 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 4 pts.

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 2 pts.

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 2 pts.

* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 2 pts.

* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 2 pts.

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 0 pts.

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 pts.

The next World Tag League event is tomorrow, here are the tournament matches:

* Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata vs. Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin

* Toa Henare and Togi Makabe vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson

* Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga vs. Takahashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki

* Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* EVIL and SANADA vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.