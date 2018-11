NJPW World Tag League Results (11/25): EVIL And SANADA Vs. Zack Sabre Jr. And Taichi

NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today with Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defeating EVIL and SANADA in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino (WTL Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi (WTL Match)

* Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima (WTL Match)

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare (WTL Match)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka (WTL Match)

* Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Trent and Chuckie T (WTL Match)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated EVIL and SANADA (WTL Match)

* Kazuchika Okada, Sho, Yoh, defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

Standings

* Chuckie T & Beretta: 6 pts.

* EVIL & SANADA: 6 pts.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 6 pts.

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 6 pts.

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 6 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 6 pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 4 pts.

* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 4 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 4 pts.

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2 pts.

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 2 pts.

* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 2 pts.

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 2 pts.

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 pts.

The next World Tag League event is tomorrow, here are the tournament matches:

* Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Manabu Nakanashi and Yuji Nagata vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* Toa Henare and Togi Makabe vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page

* Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. SANADA and EVIL

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

* Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga