ONE Adds Third Former UFC Champion, Ex-UFC Titleholder In Bare Knuckle Fight, Donald Cerrone

- Former UFC title contender Donald Cerrone takes on Mike Perry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Denver this Saturday. The card serves as the 25th anniversary from the first event put on by the UFC in Denver. In the headline bout, Chan Sung Jung meets Yair Rodriguez.

For Cerrone, the bout serves as a "time to reach respect" to Perry. The two were once teammates under the Jackson-Wink banner in New Mexico, but "Cowboy" has separated himself at least for this fight.

Hear what Cerrone has to say in the video above before his fight with Perry on FOX Sports 1 this Saturday night.

- Former UFC female champion Miesha Tate joins Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez as new additions to the ONE Championship team. Tate, though, will be an executive, as the promotion named her as Vice President recently.

"I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a Vice President," Tate said. "I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I'm honored to bring my experience as a World Champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia!"

Tate is a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, helping bring female MMA to the forefront of the sport alongside the likes of Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. She went 18-7 as a fighter, earning wins over Holly Holm, Liz Carmouche and Sara McMann among others.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to announce that women's mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate will be joining ONE Championship as Vice President," ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. "Miesha has been an incredible pioneer for the sport, and has been an inspiration for many young men and women. What impresses me most about Miesha is her humility, compassion, honor, and respect. Throughout her career, Miesha has always exemplified the deep-rooted martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. Not only is she a good friend, but I am proud to have her represent ONE Championship on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Miesha to her new home in Singapore!"

- Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will take on Dakota Cochrane for the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation middleweight title this Friday night on pay-per-view. The event takes place from the Hilton Gardens Inn in Casper, Wyoming.

Along with Hendricks vs. Cochrane, Chris Leben battles Phil Baroni for the light heavyweight belt, along with a tournament for $100,000 in the lightweight division.

Jimmy Lennon Jr. will announce the card along with Bas Rutten, Kenny Rice and Jessica Penne calling the action.