Owen Hart Doc Producers Tweet The Rock And The Undertaker, Matt Hardy To Drive Pace Car, Ric Flair

- The official Twitter account for a documentary on Owen Hart has been reaching out to wrestlers for participation in the project. The page tweeted the following to Michelle McCool, The Undertaker and The Rock on Thursday but the tweet has been deleted:

"A sincere appeal to @TheRock & The Undertaker to participate in our wonderful film honouring the legacy of their friend Owen. Really hope Twitter does its magic & they hopefully see this and get in touch as we'd be privileged to hear their memories of the great man. Thank you."

The Owen documentary is being produced by Breakneck Films out of London, England, apparently for a 2019 release. They noted on October 11 that they met with Owen's family, including widow Martha Hart. The producers also noted that Martha and The Owen Hart Foundation have endorsed the project.

- Matt Hardy will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend. WWE released the following announcement on the appearance:

WWE® SUPERSTAR MATT HARDY TO SERVE AS HONORARY PACE CAR DRIVER FOR CAN-AM 500 AT ISM RACEWAY This Sunday, November 11, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy will lead the field to the green flag in the Toyota Camry Official Pace Car as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the start of the Can-Am 500. The race will take place on the final day of ISM Raceway's Opening Weekend celebration. "Being part of Opening Weekend for the new ISM Raceway is such an exciting experience, and I'm honored to race around the track with some of the best in the sport to kick off the Can-Am 500," said WWE Superstar Matt Hardy. Matt Hardy, a multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion revolutionized the tag team division with his brother Jeff as the well-known Hardy Boyz. Hardy will be on hand in support of Royal Rumble® which will take place Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix. More than just a one-day event, Royal Rumble is a week-long celebration that also includes three spectacular live events with NXT® TakeOver, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown Live® taking place at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In addition, Royal Rumble Week will also feature Royal Rumble Axxess, WWE's interactive fan festival at the Phoenix Convention Center from Friday, January 25 - Sunday, January 27, as well as local community outreach programs, including Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies and hospital visits designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region. Hardy's championship pedigree and competitive spirit make him the perfect pace car driver for Opening Weekend at ISM Raceway. The Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff race will be the first major NASCAR event following the completion of the $178 million ISM Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar, which includes new fan amenities, upgraded food and beverage offerings, and an all new INfield experience that brings fans up close and personal with their favorite drivers and race teams. Limited tickets still remain for the 2018 Opening Weekend and Can-Am 500, starting at $47. Weekend packages, which also include the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, start at $67. Tickets are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office. Tickets for Royal Rumble are available now through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com, at the Chase Field box office or by calling Ticketmaster charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was in Phoenix today for an appearance on ESPN's First Take to discuss the NFL and NBA. Below is video of The Nature Boy's grand entrance in front of the troops: