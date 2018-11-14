Paige VanZant On Talking To Stephanie McMahon, Velvet Sky Lashes Out Over Fan WWE Tweet, Pat McAfee

- WWE posted this video of former NFL player & Barstool Sports employee Pat McAfee predicting The Velveteen Dream vs. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event from Los Angeles. As noted, McAfee will join Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso on the Takeover pre-show panel on Saturday night. McAfee talks about why he thinks Ciampa's title run could come to an end this weekend. The video is from a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube.

- UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently spoke with MMA Weekly to promote her return to the Octagon at the UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event in January. She remains focused on her UFC career and earning a title shot but she's still interested in possibly working for WWE in the future. There has been interest between WWE and VanZant for several years now.

"I'm not ready to leave the UFC just yet. I love being a professional fighter and I still have a long career ahead of me. I also think the WWE is an amazing organization and it's a very athletic entertainment industry which would suit me," VanZant said about WWE while attending the recent Web Summit in Portugal, while WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was also there. "There's probably huge potential for a crossover down the line and of course I'm a big fan of what they do, so it would be great to be a part of. I got the opportunity to talk to Stephanie for a little bit on Tuesday which was great."

- Former Impact Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky made it clear on Twitter that she's not trying to get signed by WWE. As seen below, Sky re-tweeted a DX GIF from the Attitude Era and a fan asked her why she tweets about WWE so much when they're not going to sign her.

Sky replied, "Piss off prick. I'm not trying to get signed by them, I'm a fan of old school wrestling and I'll tweet what tf I want."

