Paul Heyman On If Brock Lesnar Will Fight Daniel Cormier, Managing Conor McGregor In WWE

As seen above, Paul Heyman spoke to TMZ Sports and said WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returning to the Octagon to face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier depends on two things - UFC's checkbook and Cormier's cojones.

"As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls to step into the Octagon and put the title up against Brock Lesnar and if UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don't see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight," Heyman said when asked if Cormier vs. Lesnar will happen in UFC.

We noted earlier today how UFC President Dana White said Lesnar vs. Cormier may not happen as Cormier is looking to retire on his 40th birthday in March, and White wants his next fight to be against Jon Jones.

Heyman was also asked about possibly managing UFC star Conor McGregor if he were to make the transition to WWE.

"The only way I would ever advocate for Conor McGregor is if I got 50% of his money, which considering the fact that I can talk far better than Conor McGregor, I would deserve a lot more," Heyman said. "But I would be reasonable in my fee for my advocacy."