Paul London Says "Social Media And Wrestling Are Poisonous"

In the video above, Ben Givan sat down to speak with Paul London backstage at Pro Wrestling Ulster for GG Media's YouTube channel.

During the interview, Givan's asked the question about which promotion has been the most generous and opened/free to let his creativity grow and who was the most restrictive, shocker, it was WWE when London worked there from 2003-2008.

"Lucha Underground is the most creative and collaborative company I worked for," London said. "Lucha Underground is so cinematic. The downside, we don't get to work enough because we work in seasons. ... My time at WWE was very restrictive and 'how can we make this dumber.' I always looked to create fresh content."

London was asked about the new indie boom in wrestling in the last three to five years. A boom that has also involved a more aggressive in-ring style with higher risk moves becoming the norm.

"I can't say that I'm a big fan of it," London admitted. "I don't really watch wrestling when I'm home just because it doesn't excite me like I want it to. Just a lot of [TV wrestling] isn't executed well, in my opinion, because of the climate of wrestling now. Nowadays you have to be part of this climate and things have to be in the climate. That stuff makes me sick and I want to spit all that out and do my own thing. That way I can dictate the pace, as opposed to live up to all of these ridiculous acrobatics, and car crashes, and all this crap that really doesn't entertain me. If anything, I'm going to get hurt more trying to acclimate to the current style."

He didn't hold back either on his thoughts on social media and wrestling, saying that there should be an "aura" of wrestling that should be kept alive. His concern is too many wrestlers want to be liked, rather than sticking to the story.

"Guys would rather be liked and defy kayfabe or storytelling for the sake of being liked and that disgusts me," London responded. "Social media and wrestling are poisonous. It's a great tool for promoting, but if you are going to sit there and pull the curtain back, please don't! You're making this crap for everybody, you're giving the tricks [away], you know what I mean? We need to maintain the aura of the excitement of the illusion, or whatever you want to call it. But, too many people would rather just be liked in real life, and not commit to storytelling and being performers."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit GG Media with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.