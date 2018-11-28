Wrestling Inc.

Pete Dunne Defends The WWE UK Title (Video), WWE Survivor Series VR Content (Video), WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | November 28, 2018

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defended his title in the main event of today's first WWE NXT UK episode, retaining over Jordan Devlin in a match that is receiving rave reviews on social media. Above is video from the match.

See Also
Pete Dunne Addresses Complaints On New WWE UK Talent Restrictions, Responds To "Sell Out" Comment

- WWE stock was up 8.78% today, closing at $71.01 per share. Today's high was $71.12 and the low was $65.35.

- The WWE Survivor Series Virtual Reality content is now available for viewing on the NextVR app. Below is a look at the camera angles they used for the event:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Shop: Take 50% Off Tees + $5 US Standard Shipping

Most Popular

Back To Top