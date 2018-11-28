Pete Dunne Defends The WWE UK Title (Video), WWE Survivor Series VR Content (Video), WWE Stock Up

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defended his title in the main event of today's first WWE NXT UK episode, retaining over Jordan Devlin in a match that is receiving rave reviews on social media. Above is video from the match.

- WWE stock was up 8.78% today, closing at $71.01 per share. Today's high was $71.12 and the low was $65.35.

- The WWE Survivor Series Virtual Reality content is now available for viewing on the NextVR app. Below is a look at the camera angles they used for the event: