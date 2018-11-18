Wrestling Inc.

Pete Dunne Injury Update, Shayna Baszler Makes Bold Statement (Video), Aleister Black Issues Warning

By Marc Middleton | November 18, 2018

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke after her 2 of 3 Falls win over Kairi Sane at "Takeover: War Games II" last night. Baszler says she is the most dominant woman the division has ever seen, the only two-time champion. Baszler adds that no one can stop them.

- We noted back in early October that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne had been pulled from a few appearances due to an undisclosed injury, which was described as severe at one point. Triple H noted during last night's post-Takeover interviews that Dunne had been working through a broken bone in his foot. Dunne needed to take a few weeks off from in-ring action to heal but he's good to go now. Dunne did show some signs of limping at Takeover last night but it didn't seem to hold him back.

- Aleister Black tweeted the following warning after his win over Johnny Gargano at Takeover last night:



