PHOTO: Neville Looking Crazy Jacked

Former WWE superstar Neville is looking jacked! After more than a year since quitting WWE (due to being unhappy with WWE Creative) WWE frozen his contract for another ten months before finally granting his release in August. He is now wrestling for Dragon Gate in Japan.

You can see the photo below that Neville shared on his Twitter:

KISS MY MUSCULAR ARSE. pic.twitter.com/YUta4oNeaW — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 10, 2018

Since returning to Dragon Gate as PAC, he joined the heel group, R.E.D. In January, he will be returning to his hometown (Newcastle) to wrestle for the first time since his release for Defiant Wrestling.

Neville has made it known on his Twitter that the "King is Dead," so he won't be going by that anymore. He also declared that he is no gimmick. You can read that Tweet below: