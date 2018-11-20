Photo: WWE WrestleMania 35 Ticket Sales Update

As noted, individual WrestleMania 35 tickets went on sale last Friday. As seen in the photo below, tickets for the show have been selling quickly, and most of the tickets available are on the floor.

The cheapest tickets available are in section 215, 225A and 228A, with those tickets listed at $632 at Ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019. You can purchase tickets for the show at Ticketmaster by clicking here.