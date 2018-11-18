Possible Match For Monday's Post-Survivor Series RAW, Survivor Series Attendance, The Usos Video

- Above is video of The Usos talking to Mike Rome after they were the Sole Survivors for Team SmackDown in the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show match, which was a 20-man Traditional Elimination Match. The Usos tried to get the rest of the blue team hyped up for the 1-0 lead but this would be the only win for Team SmackDown all night.

- Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 16,320 fans in attendance for tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. 13,600 fans were announced for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event in the same arena.

- It looks like Natalya vs. Ruby Riott will take place on Monday's RAW from Los Angeles. As seen on the Survivor Series Kickoff, Ruby and Natalya fought backstage and were removed from the women's Team RAW by Captain Alexa Bliss, replaced by Sasha Banks and Bayley. They had the following exchange after Survivor Series:

I'm disappointed and beyond fed up. I was so excited to be on #TeamRaw. I like how @RubyRiottWWE can say whatever the hell she wants about me and my family but I can't stand up for myself without being punished. Thanks @AlexaBliss_WWE for absolutely nothing?? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2018