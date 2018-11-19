Possible Ring Name For Rey Mysterio's Son, Why Survivor Series Was Special For Carmella, Finn Balor

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Finn Balor facing his inner Demon.

- Rey Mysterio recently filed to trademark the "Principe Mysterio" name. It looks like this could be the ring name that his son Dominik uses when he officially makes his pro wrestling debut as it translates to "Prince Mysterio." We noted back in late September that the 21 year old Dominik had started a three-month training session with Lance Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

- Carmella noted on Twitter that Survivor Series was special for her as this was her return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, almost 8 years after her 2010-2011 run as a Laker Girl for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. She tweeted the following: