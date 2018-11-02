Renee Young - WWE Crown Jewel Notes, Becky Lynch Names WWE Match Of The Year, Lio Rush Toned Down?

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch says her Last Woman Standing match win over Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution was the match of the night and the match of the year.

- There's no word yet on why Lio Rush didn't do his usual mic work at WWE Crown Jewel today but speculation is that it had something to do with creative changes for the local crowd in Saudi Arabia. Rush spoke some words for Bobby Lashley as they walked to the ring for the first-round World Cup tournament loss to WWE Intercontinental & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, but Rush did not continuously rant on the mic during the match as he has done on RAW for several weeks now.

- For those who missed it, Renee Young called Crown Jewel from ringside with Michael Cole and Corey Graves today. There had been some speculation on the announcers being placed to the side of the crowd or somewhere else in the stadium due to Renee being there but that was not the case. Renee was dressed in a conservative black outfit for the show, as seen below. Renee's Instagram Story indicates she and the other announcers were having a good time while at ringside.

As noted, Renee was given special travel arrangements and accommodations while in the Kingdom this week. She did not travel with the rest of the roster but it looks like she may have traveled with husband Dean Ambrose. We noted before that the RAW Tag Team Champion was backstage for Crown Jewel but obviously not used. WWE reportedly started working to get permission for Renee to work the event back in September after she joined the RAW announce team.

