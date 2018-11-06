Rey Mysterio Praises Daniel Bryan, WWE On Triple H's Surgery And Rehab, Ronda Rousey Vs. Becky Lynch

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas to earn a spot on the Men's Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. Above is post-match video of Mysterio talking to Dasha Fuentes about being on Team SmackDown.

"It's a great honor. It's a great deal of respect that I have for my colleagues," Mysterio said. "Daniel Bryan, after suffering the injuries that he had suffered throughout his career, and still to compete at the level he's competing at now, that just makes me want to compete even harder and to be next to him. We're going to make a helluva team, let me just say that."

- As noted, Triple H took to Twitter today and confirmed that he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn right pectoral muscle, by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. The WWE website confirmed surgery went well and noted that Triple H will now begin to undergo "intensive rehabilitation" and that his timetable for a full recovery is currently undetermined. We noted before that it's believed he will be out anywhere from 5-9 months but that may changed after the operation.

- Below is a new promo for the non-title match between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the November 18 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from Los Angeles: